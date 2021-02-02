Fact check: Which U.S. presidents led the nation into new wars?

Posts on social media say former U.S. President Donald Trump was “the first president in modern history” who “did not start a new war.” There have, however, been other U.S. presidents in modern history who did not enter the country into a new war. While defining military interventions can be difficult, Trump is not the only president not to start a new war during his administration.

Soldiers of Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment of U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne hold a position during cave clearing operation February 1, 2003 about 48 kilometers (29 miles) north of Spinboldak, about 38 kilometers (about 24 miles) from the Pakistani border, Afghanistan. Operation Mongoose started January 27 after U.S. and coalition forces came under attack by terrorists and soldiers continue cave clearing missions in the area. IMAGE TAKEN FEBRUARY 1 REUTERS/Pool/Eugene Hoshiko SMM BB EH/GAC

Examples of posts making this claim include Donald Trump, Jr. (here) and others here and here .

For the purpose of this fact check, Reuters considered U.S. presidents from the end of World War Two to the present. It considers the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, the Iraq War and the war in Afghanistan as full-scale wars (here). Given the difficulty in defining “war,” this article will also address other significant U.S. military interventions in foreign conflicts.

THE KOREAN WAR (1950 – 1953)

First articulated before Congress on March 12, 1947, the Truman Doctrine, which said that the United States would provide military, political and economic aid to nations “under threat from external or internal authoritarian force,” is seen by many historians as the official start to the decades-long Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union ( here, here ).

On June 27, 1950, two days after the North Korean People’s Army crossed the 38th parallel between the Soviet-backed Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in the north and the pro-Western Republic of Korea in the South (here), President Truman ordered a U.S. military intervention on the peninsula (here).

THE VIETNAM ERA (1955-1975)

In 1954, months after the Viet Minh defeated the French at Dien Bien Phu and Vietnam had been divided between the communist-led North and the Western-backed South, President Dwight D. Eisenhower pledged his support to South Vietnamese President Ngo Dinh Diem ( here , here ). Between 1955 and 1960, Eisenhower increased the number of U.S. military advisors (here). President John F. Kennedy also escalated U.S. involvement in the war (here).

The U.S. war in Vietnam officially began in 1964 under President Lyndon B. Johnson. After North Vietnamese torpedo boats attacked two U.S. destroyers on Aug. 5, 1964 in the Gulf of Tonkin, Johnson asked Congress to pass the Tonkin Gulf Resolution, significantly escalating U.S. military involvement in Vietnam (here , here ).

Despite his policy of Vietnamization (a plan to gradually withdraw, here), President Richard Nixon intensified the conflict on other fronts, especially in Cambodia and Laos (here). Nixon also authorized the largest air assault of the war, pounding North Vietnam with 36,000 tons of bombs in late 1972 (here). In early 1973, he ended direct U.S. involvement in Vietnam (here).

THE GULF WAR (1990-1991)

President George H. W. Bush was the first president since Johnson to officially enter the United States into a new war, this time in the Persian Gulf. In response to Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein’s 1990 invasion and occupation of Kuwait, the United Nations Security Council authorized the use of force against Iraq when it did not withdraw by Jan. 15, 1991, resulting in Operation Desert Storm (here , here , here).

THE WAR IN AFGHANISTAN (2001 – PRESENT)

On Oct. 7, 2001, less than a month after affiliates of the militant Islamist organization al Qaeda attacked the World Trade Center and the Pentagon with hijacked commercial airplanes, President George W. Bush launched Operation Enduring Freedom, an offensive in Afghanistan intended to destroy al-Qaeda and defeat the Taliban, who had taken control of the country (here).

President Barack Obama increased the deployment of U.S. troops to Afghanistan (here), but would ultimately drop the troop level to about 8,400 by the end of his term (here).

THE WAR IN IRAQ (2003-2011)

In March 2003, President Bush, whose administration maintained that Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein was in possession of weapons of mass destruction, initiated war on Iraq with the launch of Operation Iraqi Freedom (here). On Dec. 15, 2011, the United States declared an end to the war in Iraq, which had killed almost 4,500 U.S. troops since 2003 (here).

OTHER U.S. MILITARY INTERVENTIONS

Since 1945, the United States has had an active foreign policy, with its military frequently involved abroad. While these would not be considered “new wars” for the scope of this fact check, they are worth mentioning.

A comprehensive list of instances of all uses of U.S. armed forces abroad can be seen in a Congressional Research Service report here .

Among the most prominent military interventions abroad during the Cold War are the Bay of Pigs invasion during Kennedy’s administration (here), Reagan’s deployment of U.S. Marines to Beirut during the Lebanese civil war (here), the invasion of Grenada (here) and the bombing of Tripoli in Libya, both also under Reagan (here).

Under George H. W. Bush, thousands of U.S. troops invaded Panama in an attempt to overthrow dictator Manuel Noriega (here) and thousands of troops were sent to Somalia on a peacekeeping mission (here).

Under President Bill Clinton, U.S. troops were sent to Haiti (here) as well as to the Balkans as part of a larger NATO deployment (here , here ).

Under President Obama, the United States and U.S. allies conducted months-long air strikes in Libya (here) and military operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (here).

Trump held U.S. military operations attacking Syrian government targets ( here , here ) and most recently presided over the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani via U.S. drone strike (here).

CONCLUSION

Differing definitions of war vs military operations makes the primary claim “Trump was the first president in modern history” difficult to clearly explore.

If we consider the Koran War, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, the war in Afghanistan and the Iraq War, Trump joins Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan, Jimmy Carter, Gerald Ford, Richard Nixon, John F. Kennedy and Dwight D. Eisenhower in not having officially brought the United States into a new war since 1945.

More conservatively, if we consider these five wars as well as other military operations listed above, the presidents who have not started a new war or been involved in escalating or starting a new military operation would include Trump (if we consider action in Syria an extension to the Obama administration’s presence), Carter and Ford.

The claim has been explored by USA Today (here) who also found Trump was not alone in not bringing the country into new wars, and Newsweek, who found he was the first since Carter not to enter U.S. troops into new conflict (here).

VERDICT

False. Just four of the 13 presidents in office between 1945 and 2020 -- Harry S. Truman, Lyndon B. Johnson, George H. W. Bush and George W. Bush – officially brought the country into new full-scale wars (Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, Afghanistan, Iraq). If we also consider other military interventions, Carter and Ford join Trump in not starting or escalating existing foreign conflicts with U.S. military involvement.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .