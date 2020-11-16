Fact check: Alleged ad from Moms Demand Action is fake

Posts shared on social media claim to show an advertisement from the gun safety advocacy group Moms Demand Action. The alleged ad, featuring racist messaging, is fabricated and was never created or distributed by Moms Demand Action.

The image features an older Black man, wearing a camouflage jacket over a hoodie and looking directly into the camera, with text that reads, “Would you sell this man a gun? We wouldn’t either. Demand Universal Background Checks NOW!” The logo for Moms Demand Action, a U.S. organization that fights for public safety measures to prevent gun violence ( momsdemandaction.org/about/ ) is seen on the left side of the image.

The claim seems to have stemmed from an article published on April 13, 2020 on the website GunsSaveLife.com (here). The page says that GunsSaveLife ran the ad “on page 24 of GunNews” a month earlier, remarking, “A reader calls *us* racist for reprinting a Moms Demand Action promo piece.” The Reuters Fact Check team could find no evidence of the existence of the alleged GunNews magazine.

Examples of Facebook posts sharing the link can be found here , here , and here .

On Nov. 12, the image began circulating again after a Twitter user with the handle @DianaWintah tweeted the image and wrote, “I feel like if you're advertising for universal background checks you wouldn't use a picture of man that looks pretty kind.” (here)

Adam Farina, a spokesman for Moms Demand Action, told Reuters via email, “This image is fake, racist, and has nothing to do with our organization.”

The image used in this fabricated ad comes from a 2016 NBC News video in which a man named Marvin Bolton talks about his experience with homelessness in New York City (here). The image used in the fabricated ad can be seen in the video’s thumbnail, with footage from that moment seen around the 0:35 and 3:33 marks.

VERDICT

False. This purported ad from Moms Demand Action is fabricated. The image used in the posts comes from a 2016 NBC News story about a man’s experience with homelessness in New York City.

