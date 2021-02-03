Fact check: False claims about fundraiser Captain Tom Moore

Social media users have shared false claims about the British World War Two veteran Captain Tom Moore, who died on Feb. 2, 2021, after contracting COVID-19.

A Facebook post, which has over 260 likes at the time of publication, reads: “Hold up a second. So Captain Tom was admitted to hospital weeks ago battling bacterial pneumonia (no doubt from wearing a mask). Now he has tested positive for convid-19 via a PCR test which is not fit for purpose….On top of all of that him and his family have only recently (December 11th) flown out to Barbados. I swear we were all in lockdown on the 11th of December, so essential travel only? Wtf is going on here. Looks like I was right back when he was walking around his garden that it was all a publicity stunt. More paid government actors then.” (here and here).

Firstly, there is no evidence that face masks increase the chance of developing pneumonia or any other infection in the lungs. Reuters has debunked this claim before here and here .

Secondly, the claim that PCR tests are “not fit for purpose” is not supported by evidence. A spokesperson for Public Health England previously told Reuters: “Molecular diagnostic tests, such as real-time PCR, are the gold standard methods for identifying individuals with an active viral infection, such as SARS-CoV-2 (the cause of COVID-19 disease), in their respiratory tract. These tests are rapid and produce results in real-time.” Reuters has investigated other false statements about COVID-19 tests here , here , here and here .

Thirdly, England was not in national lockdown when Moore flew to Barbados with his family. The government introduced the regional tier system of restrictions on Dec. 2, 2020 after a month of lockdown (here). Moore lived in Bedfordshire in East England (here), which was placed in tier 2 (here). Government advice stated that from Dec. 2, people living in tier 1 and 2 areas could travel internationally (here, scroll to travel abroad). Moore’s Twitter account shows that he flew on Dec. 11 (here), meaning his travel did not break any rules.

While Moore was holidaying in Barbados (here), local news outlets reported that Bedfordshire moved into tier 3 on Dec. 19 (here and here).

Finally, there is absolutely no evidence Moore was a paid government actor nor that his fundraiser was a publicity stunt. The war veteran walked around his garden 100 times before his 100th birthday in April 2020, grabbing headlines around the world. His son-in-law Colin Ingram told Reuters on April 15: “It was literally just something we were doing in the garden to keep him walking on his recovery from his hip operation. We said we’d give him a pound a lap and thank goodness I didn’t say I’d match any money he raised!” (here).

Reuters previously debunked false claims suggesting his fundraising, which raised 38.9 million pounds for the National Health Service (here), was inauthentic (here).

False. Face masks do not cause pneumonia, there is no evidence to support that view that PCR tests give so many false readings they are “not fit for purpose” and Moore’s trip to Barbados was permitted under the regional tier system of restrictions. The veteran’s garden walk fundraiser began to help him recover from an operation: it was not a publicity stunt and he was not a paid government actor.

