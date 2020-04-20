False claim: Mother and daughter infected with COVID-19, husband in distress

A viral post on social media makes the claim that a man’s wife and daughter are infected with COVID-19. The post is accompanied by an image allegedly showing the hospitalized mother and daughter, while the supposed husband of the mother and father of the child is pictured crying. ( here ).

The claim comes amid the global spread of the new coronavirus which as of April 20 has infected at least 2.38 million people globally and killed at least 164,918, according to a Reuters tally, here .

The claim on social media is false. A reverse image search shows that the photograph of the “father” and “husband” is not recent. The oldest image Reuters could find appeared on Reddit nearly a year ago with a Turkish-language caption ( archive.vn/TZko7 ) months before the earliest known cases of COVID-19 ( here ).

The photograph of the “mother” stems from an Instagram post dated March 21. In the post, a young woman writes in Spanish notifying her friends, family, and co-workers of her experience with COVID-19 ( archive.vn/CI3yp ). On April 14, the same social media account declared that the use of her photograph in other social media accounts was false ( archive.vn/W0A6F ). The user also wrote, “Thanks to God I am now healthy and at home”.

Reuters recently debunked a similar claim about an image purportedly showing a child crying because both of his parents were infected with COVID-19 ( here ).

VERDICT

False: The three people in this claim are not related

