False claim: Mountain Dew will be discontinued

A Facebook user shared a screenshot of an image on Facebook that claims PepsiCo will be discontinuing their Mountain Dew product (see here).​

​

The text on the image says: “June 31, 2020! PepsiCo the parent company that produces Mtn Dew products released this yesterday”​.

It then quotes Niwrad Eiknarf, CPO of PepsiCo as saying: “Due to the increased evidence that drinking our line of Mtn Dew products has been shown to adversely affect health over long periods of use, we have decided to discontinue production of these products. Production will cease as of June 31, 2020 and availability will be limited to stock on hand until it is deplenished. We are sorry for this inconvience (sic) and hope that you will try one of our other great products.”​

​

The word "inconvenience" is spelled wrong in this alleged statement. June only has 30 days, June 31, as claimed, does not exist. PepsiCo does not list a Niwrad Eiknarf or any CPO on its leadership page on its website here). A wider search shows no results for anybody named “Niwrad Eiknarf”, at PepsiCo or elsewhere. This person appears to be fabricated.

There are no press releases by PepsiCo that mention anything about their Mountain Dew product being discontinued. They released a zero-sugar version of Mountain Dew in January 2020 (here)​

PepsiCo confirmed with Reuters that this claim is false. ​

VERDICT

False: PepsiCo did not announce that Mountain Dew is being discontinued