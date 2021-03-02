Fact check: There is no scientific evidence that mRNA vaccines will reduce the population

A claim being shared online that says mRNA vaccines for coronavirus could halve the population in five years by killing most people who receive them is not based in any scientific fact. Vaccines for COVID-19 have been proven to be safe and effective.

The claims have been shared through January and February by hundreds of social media users who have uploaded a screenshot of a post from another platform (an example here). The post in the screenshot was written on Brighteon.Social by a man with the username “Health Ranger” (here), who says he has an “important reminder” about mRNA vaccines.

“Health Ranger” is a nickname used by Mike Adams, a man who describes himself as an “outspoken consumer health advocate” and “internet activist”( here), and whose website Natural News was blacklisted from Google in 2017 (here). Natural News has also been banned from Facebook (here).

Adams’ post about mRNA vaccines, which is now being shared by Facebook users, reads: “IMPORTANT REMINDER: Most people who take the mRNA vaccine will be dead within 5 years. So far, 4.2 million doses have been administered in the United States, and that number is growing by the day. The population by 2025 may be HALF of what it is now, depending on how many take the mRNA vax.”

But there is no scientific evidence to suggest mRNA vaccines have caused any deaths, nor any indication that they will do so in the next five years. There is also no scientific evidence that the population could be halved by 2025 as a result.

The two COVID-19 mRNA vaccines approved for use in the US – created by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna – have not yet been in existence for five years, meaning there is not yet any data of long-term effects. However, using all current data from clinical trials, the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has deemed both are safe and effective (here, here, here).

The US government is also closely monitoring reported side-effects to both the vaccines through its Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) (vaers.hhs.gov/). Up-to-date data can be downloaded (here), which shows reports of medical events after a vaccine has been administered. This includes cases where someone has died after receiving a vaccine; however, VAERS stresses the “inclusion of events in VAERS data does not imply causality,” ie: a death that happens after a vaccine does not mean it was because of the vaccine.

As of Feb. 21, there had been 63 million doses of mRNA vaccines administered in the US. There were 1,099 reports of death logged to VAERS in this time – a rate of 0.0015%. The CDC said a review of available information in these cases showed no evidence the vaccine contributed to these deaths (here).

A Feb. 26 report from the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) analysed data up to Feb. 16 and found the most common side-effect of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines was a headache (here). Others included fatigue, dizziness, pain at the site of injection and chills.

According to data up to Jan. 18, which looks at cases of anaphylaxis – a severe, but treatable side-effect – there were reports of 2.5 cases per million doses of the Moderna vaccine; 4.7 cases per million doses for Pfizer (here).

VERDICT

False. There is no scientific evidence to suggest most people who get an mRNA vaccine will die in the next five years. Current evidence suggests the opposite: clinical trials have found mRNA vaccines to be safe and effective.

