Fact check: Fabricated letter from Mississippi Governor on ending mask requirements

Social media users are sharing a photograph of an alleged official notice from Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves. The letter, which is fabricated, purportedly announces that face coverings will no longer be required in the state starting Oct. 1, 2020. This claim is false.

Examples are visible on Facebook here , here and Twitter here , here .

The poorly fabricated document (see pixeled watermark of the state seal and grammatical errors) starts by saying: “This is a formal letter to all of the Residents and Business in Mississippi, the beginning of October 2020 the statewide mask requirements will be abolished.’ The signature featured in the fabricated letter also differs from Reeves’ authentic signature visible in official documents here .

Renae Eze, a spokesperson for the governor’s office told Reuters via email that this letter “is an absolute fake”.

“As we have throughout the entire pandemic, our office has made it a priority to share accurate, up-to-date information through our televised press briefings and official executive orders so Mississippians can be well-informed and included in the process”, she added.

Eze noted that all COVID-19 information and executive orders can be found on the Governor’s official website here .

As of the publishing of this fact-check, Reeves has extended a statewide mask mandate until Sept. 30. Face coverings are required in schools, businesses, indoor public spaces and outdoor public spaces where it is not possible to maintain social distancing ( bit.ly/30fMpug , here )

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency also debunked this claim on social media ( here , here ).

The false letter comes as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis lifted all COVID-19 restrictions on Sept. 25 on businesses, including restaurants and bars, saying the threat of the coronavirus pandemic had eased sufficiently to allow the state to enter the final phase of its reopening ( here ). In fact, Florida is at the top of the list of states in the U.S. with the most number of new coronavirus cases here .

False. This letter is fabricated. As of Sept. 28, masks in Mississippi are required in schools, businesses, indoor and some outdoor public spaces.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .