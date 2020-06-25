Fact check: Mugshot compilation does not show people who defaced statues in London

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

A collage of police mugshots has been circulated with the false claim that the people shown are “some of the idiots who defaced our monuments in London” during recent protests.

The pictures have been shared thousands of times across Facebook and Twitter since they were posted in mid-June ( here , here , here , here and here ).

The pictures actually show a group of people who were arrested during May Day riots in Portland, Oregon, in 2017 (here ). The final line of mugshots in the original compilation has been cropped.

London’s Metropolitan Police have released photos of several dozen people they want to talk to in relation to the Black Lives Matter protests and counter-demonstrations that have taken place through June, and these can be found in the force’s latest press releases ( here , here and here ).

Details of arrests made at the demonstrations can also be found in press releases; however, mugshots are not included ( here ).

VERDICT

False. The mugshots do not show people suspected of defacing monuments during protests in central London.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .