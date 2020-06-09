Fact check: Lt. Michael P. Murphy Memorial was not vandalized during George Floyd protests

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Social media users are circulating an image that shows a shattered memorial plaque for Lt. Michael P. Murphy in Suffolk County, New York. The posts online imply that the memorial was vandalized during the recent wave of protests in the U.S. following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed after a white police officer knelt on his neck on May 25 in Minneapolis. This is false.

Examples of the image can be seen here and here .

Lt. Murphy was a Navy SEAL officer killed in combat in Afghanistan and posthumously a recipient of the Medal of Honor, the U.S. military’s highest decoration.

In July 2018, a 14-year old boy was arrested for vandalizing the memorial, near Long Island lake ( here ). He was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, according to a post on Facebook by the Suffolk County Police Department ( here ). The memorial was replaced.

VERDICT

False. Lt. Michael P. Murphy Memorial was vandalized in 2018, not during George Floyd protests.

