Fact check: Nancy Pelosi’s hair appointment did not cost taxpayers $120,000 

Social media users have been sharing claims that House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s hair appointment in San Francisco cost taxpayers $120,000. There is no evidence for this.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Examples can be seen here and here .

Those posts read: “IT COST TAXPAYERS $120,000 TO FLY NANCY TO GET HER HAIR DONE. PLUS GROUND TRAVEL AND PROTECTION. THATS WHAT SHOULD BE IN THE NEWS”

They do not give any source or attribution.

Pelosi was criticized for violating coronavirus rules after visiting a hair salon in San Francisco. She said the salon told her an appointment was allowed and that it was a “set up”. ( here )

Pelosi’s Deputy Chief of Staff Drew Hammill told Reuters the $120,000 cost claim was “completely false” and that she flew commercially.

Claims about Pelosi spending large amounts on air travel have been debunked years ago ( here , here ). For any trip other than official business, Pelosi is known for using commercial airlines ( here ) An image of her flying in coach can be seen here .

Pelosi did not fly to San Francisco specifically for a hair appointment. San Francisco is her home district and Hamill confirmed she went home for eight days. She also appeared on MSNBC from San Francisco, visible here .

Pelosi’s salary is $223,500 ( here and here ). Her office’s spending can be found here .

VERDICT

False. There is no evidence to show Nancy Pelosi’s hair appointment cost taxpayers $120,000.

