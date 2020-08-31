Fact check: Fabricated quote on Nancy Pelosi saying she will resign if Trump is re-elected 

Social media users have been sharing content online that claims Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that if President Trump wins, she will resign.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi walks through the U.S. Capitol as the House of Representatives meets on Saturday to vote on the "Delivering for America Act" legislation, prohibiting changes to the United States Postal Service (USPS), in Washington, U.S. August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Examples can be seen here and here .

One post reads: “PELOSI says if TRUMP wins, she will resign!! Our Father, Who Art in Heaven….”

Reuters could not find any record of Pelosi saying this. A declaration of this kind by the speaker of the House would have been widely reported on by news organizations.

Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s Deputy Chief of Staff confirmed to Reuters via email that this claim is false.

In an August 23 CNN interview, when Pelosi is asked if she will accept the election results as legitimate if Trump is re-elected, she said:

“Of course. But that doesn't mean that we will not shout out against his initiatives, whether it's to tie up the Postal Service so that we will not have the opportunity for people to vote by mail to not having to choose between their health and their vote. It doesn't mean that we ignore the Russian interference into our election, and they try to cloak it by saying, 'Well, we look at many countries.'” ( here )

VERDICT

False. Speaker Pelosi did not say she will resign if President Trump is re-elected.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .