Fact check: Claim that Pelosi was removed from House for ‘drunken and disorderly conduct’ is satire

Some social media users are sharing a text that claims U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “was removed from the House floor for drunken and disorderly conduct”. This unfounded allegation stems from a satirical article.
Some people appear to have taken the claim seriously, with users sharing the text and making comments like: “Why am I not surprised” and “Aren’t they proud of this disgrace and you wonder why their leadership is evil, well, there ya have it!”
The lengthy text starts: “Drunk and violent Nancy Pelosi cursed out Republicans, removed from House Floor”. Examples of the claim are visible here and here .
Some iterations feature screenshots of what appears to be a news article here and here .
A Google search reveals the claim stems from a satirical article by Bustatroll.org here .
Busatroll.org is part of the “America’s Last Line of Defense” network of satire pages and sites ( bustatroll.org/about-us/ ). It describes itself as a “parody, satire and tomfoolery” site and its logo includes the label “Satire Rated”.
Reuters Fact Check previously debunked a video that was manipulated to make Pelosi appear drunk and incoherent here .
False. The story claiming that Pelosi was removed from the House floor for drunken and disorderly conduct originated from a satirical article.
