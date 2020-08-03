Fact check: “Drunk” Nancy Pelosi video is manipulated

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, joined by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, speaks to reporters in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

A video circulating on social media shows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaking in a slurred and awkward manner. One popular post boasts 91,000 shares on Facebook and bears a caption reading: “This is unbelievable, she is blowed out of her mind, I bet this gets taken down!” The video, however, has been manipulated to make Pelosi appear drunk and incoherent.

A viral example of the video is visible here .

The clip is low quality and jerky, signs pointing toward it having been doctored. A quick search shows it stems from a May 20, 2020 news conference, visible on C-SPAN www.c-span.org/video/?472311-1/house-speaker-pelosi-news-conference (see American flag in the background and Pelosi’s clothing matching).

At 18:08 minutes, Pelosi can be seen sipping water and proceeding to speak to the audience. Placing the C-SPAN video and the Facebook side by side, it is clear that the latter has been significantly slowed down.

The manipulated video is reminiscent of another viral video which was also slowed down to make the Speaker sound drunk. This example was tackled in Reuters Manipulated Media course, visible here .

The Washington Post (here) and The Guardian (here), among other outlets, wrote about this viral slowed down video at the time of its circulation in May 2019.

VERDICT

False. This video has been manipulated to slow down Speaker Pelosi’s speech.

