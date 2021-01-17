Fact check: Pictures show Nancy Pelosi at impeachment hearing, not arrest

Videos on social media claim House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was accompanied into custody by U.S. Marshals because she was arrested. The photographs show Pelosi walking through the Capitol in Washington on the day the article of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump was signed on Jan. 13, 2021. Pelosi has not been arrested and attended a conference two days later.

A video with thousands of shares (here) was flagged as part of Facebook’s efforts to combat misinformation online. Another video on YouTube had over 15,000 views in three days (here).

The video features a voice over panning over a paused video screenshot entitled “Where are the US Marshals taking Nancy Pelosi?” followed by another video screenshot entitled, “Pelosi in Custody of U.S. Marshalls (Sic).”

The same women surrounding Pelosi in these claims can be seen in Reuters photographs from the Capitol on January 13 that explain Pelosi was headed to the House Chamber as Democrats were to debate an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump ( here , here ).

The videos claim the photographs show Pelosi being arrested and escorted out of the Capitol after the impeachment vote.

This was not the case, however, as the speaker was photographed and filmed two days later, on January 15, at her weekly news conference at the U.S. Captiol. Reuters photographs of this appearance can be seen here , and C-SPAN footage of the conference can be seen here .

There have been no credible reports of Pelosi’s arrest as the nation’s capital prepares for Joe Biden to be sworn in as 46th president of the United States on January 20, 2021.

VERDICT

False. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was not arrested by U.S. Marshals on Jan 13, 2021, after the second impeachment of Donald Trump.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .