Fact check: NASA did not use photoshopped image of Bulgarian rock formation

Social media users have shared a photoshopped image of a Bulgarian rock formation, falsely claiming it is a “NASA photo of Mars”.

Posts sharing the image and claim can be seen (here) (here) (here) (here).

The posts feature two images of the Pobitite Kamani rock formation in Bulgaria, one of which has been photoshopped red to resemble the surface of Mars.

The altered image is labelled with text claiming that it is an “Original NASA photo of MARS”. Reuters could not find any evidence that this is true.

Reverse image searches show that the altered image is not featured on the NASA’s website or social media platforms.

In an emailed statement, the space agency confirmed to Reuters that this “is not a NASA photo of Mars”.

NASA does publish images of the surface of the red planet, which can be viewed (here).

VERDICT

False. The altered image of Pobitite Kamani rock formation was not used by NASA.

