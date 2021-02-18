Fact check: NASA did not ‘admit man-made climate change is a hoax’

A post has been circulating on social media saying NASA admitted that man-made climate change is a hoax as the sun is responsible for global warming, not humans. This claim is false: the NASA website has many pages explaining that human activities are contributing to climate change.

“NASA admits that man-made climate change is a hoax! In 1958, Nasa first observed that changes in the solar orbit of the earth, along with alterations to earth’s axial tilt, are both responsible for what climate scientists call ‘Global Warming.’ In no way, shape, or form are humans warming the planet by using fossil fuels or eating beef, ” says the post ( here ).

The NASA website clearly states that humans are causing climate change: “On Earth, human activities are changing the natural greenhouse. Over the last century the burning of fossil fuels like coal and oil has increased the concentration of atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) […] To a lesser extent, the clearing of land for agriculture, industry, and other human activities has increased concentrations of greenhouse gases.” ( climate.nasa.gov/causes/ )

Other sections of the website explain that the scientific consensus is that humans contribute to climate change: “Multiple studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals show that 97 percent or more of actively publishing climate scientists agree: Climate-warming trends over the past century are extremely likely due to human activities.” ( here , climate.nasa.gov/faq/ )

In an FAQ on the NASA website asking whether the sun is causing global warming the response says, “No. The Sun can influence the Earth’s climate, but it isn’t responsible for the warming trend we’ve seen over the past few decades.” ( here )

The changes in the solar orbit of the Earth and the alterations to the Earth’s axis tilt mentioned in the social media post are part of Milankovitch cycles, explained on the NASA website by Alan Buis from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory here .

Buis explains in another article on the NASA website, visible here , that Milankovitch cycles cannot account for the earth’s current warming: “Milankovitch cycles operate on long time scales, ranging from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of years. In contrast, Earth’s current warming has taken place over time scales of decades to centuries […] Earth is currently in an interglacial period (a period of milder climate between Ice Ages). If there were no human influences on climate, scientists say Earth’s current orbital positions within the Milankovitch cycles predict our planet should be cooling, not warming, continuing a long-term cooling trend that began 6,000 years ago.”

Reuters found no evidence of any discovery in 1958 as described in the social media posts. 1958 is the year that NASA was founded ( here ) and the founder of the Milankovitch cycles theory, died ( here , here ).

The claim in the social media post has been circulating since at least 2019, fueled by an article by Natural News here that was fact checked at the time by Snopes here and AFP here .

VERDICT

False. NASA’s website clearly states that scientists are confident that Earth’s recent warming is primarily due to human activities, not the sun or Milankovitch cycles.

