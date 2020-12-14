Fact check: NASA did not warn that there will be no sunlight for six days

An article alleging NASA announced that the earth will go dark for six days has been shared on Facebook. This is false: the story repeats old disinformation that has previously been debunked.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

The article was published alongside a video on Nov. 30 by Daily Buzz Live (here and here), a website that has previously shared false stories such as “WikiLeaks Alien Interview – Death Does Not Exist” (here).

It was then shared on Facebook (here , here) with comments such as “If you don’t think the bible is unfolding before your eyes you better take a look at this”. Others warned in the comments that the article was fake (here).

The story claims NASA warned that “the world will experience total darkness between December 16 – December 22, 2020” and included a video from “NASA Director Charles Bolden.”

However, this hoax previously went viral in 2012 and was denounced by NASA, who said: “Neither NASA nor any other scientific organization is predicting such a blackout…Some versions of this rumour cite an emergency preparedness message from NASA Administrator Charles Bolden.

“This is simply a message encouraging people to be prepared for emergencies, recorded as part of a wider government preparedness campaign. It never mentions a blackout.” (here)

The false story was also shared in 2014 (here) and 2017 (here), the year Bolden resigned as NASA administrator (here).

VERDICT

False. This article incorrectly alleges that NASA warned the world about a blackout in December. The video attached is authentic but unrelated to this false claim. This hoax has circulated online before and been debunked many times.

