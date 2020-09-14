Fact check: Nasal flu vaccine side effects are usually mild and would not cause a positive COVID-19 test

A post shared hundreds of times on social media claims that the nasal flu vaccine, which is routinely offered to children in the UK, will cause the shedding of the flu virus, which in turn will make many people ill and their symptoms will be diagnosed as COVID-19. These claims are false.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

As Reuters reported previously (here) , the nasal flu vaccine contains live flu viruses that have been weakened. The shed virus does not cause flu in others.

Some possible side effects of the nasal flu vaccine are listed by the NHS (here ) and by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (here ). While some of these side effects may resemble some of the wide range of symptoms reported by people diagnosed with COVID-19 (here ), the weakened flu viruses delivered to a recipient of the vaccine would not lead to a positive test for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, as the test detects the viral material that is specific to this virus (here ).

The text in the misleading posts (here , here ) describes a process beginning with the administration of the flu vaccine in schools. “Many children will become ill,” it states. This claim is not supported by the UK's National Health Service, which advises: “The side effects linked with the nasal spray flu vaccine are almost always mild and short-lived” (here ). The misleading posts go on to suggest that a “flawed & unreliable test” will cause children to receive false positive test results for COVID-19. As discussed above, administration of the flu vaccine cannot cause the recipient to test positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The posts further list a series of claims regarding people’s immune systems, the recording of death rates and the nature of a future vaccine, which are outside the scope of this check. The test concludes with the claim that: “We most certainly do not need flumist nasal flu vaccine for children. Not now, not ever.”

This final claim is at odds with guidance from the UK’s Department of Health and Social Care and Public Health England. An Aug. 5, 2020, letter to healthcare staff signed by Professor Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England, and other healthcare leaders (here ), says: “In light of the risk of flu and COVID-19 co-circulating this winter, the national flu immunisation programme will be absolutely essential to protecting vulnerable people and supporting the resilience of the health and care system.”

VERDICT

False. The nasal flu vaccine will not cause children to get flu and any side effects are usually mild and short-lived. The vaccine will not cause recipients to test positive for COVID-19.

