Fact check: Photo does not show Nashville blast suspect wearing a Trump hat

Users on social media have shared a photograph that allegedly shows Anthony Quinn Warner, identified by the Federal Bureau of Investigation as the suspect responsible for the Dec. 25 explosion in Nashville, Tennessee, wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat. The image, however, has been mislabeled and is misleading: it depicts another man with a similar name rather than Warner.

According to the FBI, Anthony Q. Warner, 63, was killed in the blast that destroyed his motor home and damaged more than 40 businesses ( here ). FBI forensic experts matched DNA samples recovered from the scene to that of Q. Warner, whose home in nearby Antioch was searched on Dec. 26 by federal agents.

The motive of the Nashville blast has yet to be determined, and the FBI has said that this could take weeks ( here ). The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has released Warner’s criminal history, showing a single marijuana charge more than four decades ago ( here ).

The mislabeled photo actually shows a Facebook user identified as “Tony Quinn” who published the image on March 30 and who is not the Nashville suspect. Reuters was able to confirm his identity with him via his personal Facebook page.

Mislabeled. Photo does not show Anthony Quinn Warner, the Nashville blast suspect, wearing a pro-Trump hat. It shows a Facebook user who has a similar name.

