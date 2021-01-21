Fact check: National Guard did not ‘turn their backs’ on Biden motorcade, video shows standard protocol

Social media users have been sharing a video shot from a vehicle that shows some National Guard soldiers facing away from the road as Biden’s motorcade drives past them. The users claim that the National Guard has “turned their backs” on Biden, suggesting that this action is a display to show their rejection of the President. Their positioning, however, is standard protocol for this sort of duty.

Examples can be seen here , here and here .

Some comments on the posts include: “thanks troops he doesn’t deserve your salute... thank you for your service”, “They don’t recognize an illegitimate president! Great job troops” and “You can’t respect someone who stolen (sic) an election”.

The video was first posted at 10:32 a.m. on Inauguration Day by ABC reporter Ines de La Cuetara here and is captioned: “The view from Biden’s motorcade as it made its way up to the Capitol”.

More than 25,000 National Guard troops were deployed to assist in protecting the U.S. Capitol for potential security concerns ahead of Wednesday’s inauguration of Biden (here).

The unprecedented precautions ensured the new U.S. president and Vice President Kamala Harris took office free of incident in a ceremony outside the U.S. Capitol, two weeks to the day after a mob attacked the building in a failed attempt to keep Congress from certifying their victory (here).

A video showing the inauguration motorcade for President Donald J. Trump in January 2017 here appears similar, with some facing away. A video of President Barack Obama’s inauguration motorcade here also shows various guards facing away from the road.

Nahaku McFadden, media operations chief for the National Guard Bureau of Public Affairs, confirmed to Reuters via email that the video shows routine protocol for this type of duty.

“These National Guardsmen were on duty with a mission to protect the president against potential threats,” she said. “Some are facing out to ensure the safety of all.”

False. The National Guardsmen were facing away from the road to protect against potential threats.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .