Fact check: Pictures show NBA parade in Cleveland in 2016, not recent MAGA march in Washington, D.C.

Social media users and several internet websites shared pictures of a huge crowd surrounded by light brown buildings and corporate towers, claiming the photographs were taken during a pro-Trump demonstration in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, Nov. 14. The images, however, show a gathering of Cleveland Cavaliers fans celebrating their basketball team’s NBA Championship victory four years ago.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

One early example shared over 8,400 times using the mislabeled image is: here .

There was indeed a pro-Trump march in the nation’s capital on Nov. 14 (here) but the pictures in these claims correspond to another time and place.

A reverse image search on Google leads to the original photographs, the principal one being published in a tweet by the Cleveland Cavaliers official account on June 22, 2016, with the message: “An estimated 1.3 million people enjoying #OneForTheLand. We love you, Cleveland”, here .

Another picture featured in the claims belongs to Reuters, with photographer Aaron Josefczyk taking photographs of the Cleveland celebrations (here). Other photographs by Josefczyk taken on this day can be seen here: here .

Further coverage of this celebration, including one of the photos in the claims, can be seen in a CNN gallery: here .

Comparing genuine pictures from the 2020 pro-Trump march with the 2016 Cleveland celebrations shows different color schemes for clothes and flags at the two events. The first used white, blue and red motifs, like the Unites States flag (Reuters photos from the march can be seen here ) , while attendees at the latter mainly wore maroon and yellow clothes, reflecting the Cavaliers’ team colors (Reuters photos, featuring an abundance of yellow clothing, can be seen here ).

The Reuters photograph used in the claims features crowds beside a glass building (here) with signage for “Cuyahoga County Administrative Headquarters”, which Google Street View shows is in Cleveland and not Washington D.C. as seen at this link tinyurl.com/y4hc9qd7 . The other photograph in the claims featuring a large crowd beside one tall modern building and another neoclassical building (here) is also shown to be in Cleveland on Google Street View (tinyurl.com/y32km9p7).

VERDICT

False. The crowd seen in the pictures are not Trump supporters marching in Washington, D.C. but Cleveland Cavaliers fans celebrating their NBA championship win in 2016.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work reuters.com/fact-check/about/ .