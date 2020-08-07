Fact check: The NBA did not threaten to “never play again” unless Trump resigns

A story circulated by social media users makes the claim that the National Basketball Association (NBA) asked U.S. President Donald Trump to resign, stating that otherwise the league would “never play again.” This claim is untrue and originally stems from a satirical article.

Examples of the claim are visible bit.ly/3gAZvZi and bit.ly/3gDpbV9 .

The stories on social media state the that NBA recently suspended its season, given positive cases of COVID-19 among some of its players. The article adds, however, that anonymous sources had purportedly confirmed “that a league shutdown has been in the making for months and that they were simply looking for a good excuse to shut it all down.”

Further down, the story says that players, “led by Washington Generals All-Star Power Forward Art Tubolls, held a secret vote prior to the beginning of the season to suspend the league for any credible reason until President Donald Trump resigns from office or is voted out.”

Art Tubolls is not a real person. It is an anagram of Bustatroll, a popular humor site known for its satirical content ( twitter.com/arttubolls?lang=en ; bustatroll.org/ ).

The original article making this claim on social media stemmed from this website, and was first published on March 23, 2020. The story is clearly labelled as satire “meant to enrage taters everywhere.” ( here )

Identical instances of this satirical news story republished on websites such as “Novelguru” and “Bloombergmag”, and found on social media do not make this disclosure.

NBA players did not vote to suspend their season until Trump resigned.

On March 11, 2020 the NBA said it was suspending the season until further notice after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus ( here ). Last week, after a 4-1/2 month pandemic-enforced break, 22 NBA teams restarted the season inside a bio-secure bubble in Orlando ( here video here ).

Trump has criticized NBA players for kneeling before games in protest against racial injustice. He told Fox News that he switches off games when he sees players kneel, describing it as “disgraceful” and “not acceptable”. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James this week defended the practice and said he had no qualms about losing Trump as a viewer ( here ).

False. The NBA did not ask Trump to resign or “we will never play again.” This claim stemmed from a satirical article.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .