Fact check: NBC reports on West Coast wildfires mention both human causes and climate change  

Shared thousands of times on Facebook, posts say that NBC News has blamed the West Coast fires on climate change while failing to “mention the 6 arsonists arrested so far for setting the fires.” This claim is partly false. While NBC has reported on how climate change exacerbated the conditions enabling the fires’ spread, it has also reported on cases of arson that have precipitated, contributed to or coincided with the wildfires raging across the western United States.

Examples of posts making this claim can be found here and here .

At the time of this article’s publication, wildfires have burned more than 3.7 million acres in the U.S. West this fire season, largely in Washington, Oregon, California, and Idaho, according to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC), which coordinates the country’s wildland firefighting resources ( www.nifc.gov/fireInfo/nfn.htm ).

The National Park Service (NPS) by the National Park Service (NPS), humans cause nearly 85% of U.S. wildland fires, resulting from “campfires left unattended, the burning of debris, equipment use and malfunctions, negligently discarded cigarettes, and intentional acts of arson.” The National Wildfire Coordinating Group (NWCG)’s Incident Information System ( inciweb.nwcg.gov/ ) provides information which of the active wildfires are directly caused by humans. here says humans cause nearly 85% of U.S. wildland fires. They result from “campfires left unattended, the burning of debris, equipment use and malfunctions, negligently discarded cigarettes, and intentional acts of arson.” The National Wildfire Coordinating Group (NWCG)’s Incident Information System ( inciweb.nwcg.gov/ ) provides information on which of the active wildfires are directly caused by humans.

The posts’ claim that NBC has not reported on cases of arson that either led to or coincided with the current wildfires is false. On Sept. 11, NBC News reported here that “the Almeda Fire, one of the most destructive in the state, is being treated as suspected arson.”

Another report on NBC News saying “a fire in Ashland, Oregon, is being investigated as arson” can be seen here .

In addition, local NBC affiliate KOBI-TV published a story on Sept. 11 on the arrest of Michael Bakkela, suspected of a separate act of arson carried out near the railroad tracks in Phoenix, Oregon, while the Almeda fire raged in the area ( here ). The fire set by Bakella reportedly merged with the Almeda fire and caused significant damage ( here ). Four days later, KOBI-TV reported here that Bakella had been charged with two counts of arson, 15 counts of criminal mischief, 14 counts of reckless endangering, and one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Reports from local NBC affiliates of other fires intentionally set during the current crisis can be found here , here , here , here , here , and here .

Suggesting that NBC’s reports linking the wildfires to climate change ( here , here ) are false, the posts contradict scientists who say climate change has made the wildfires worse.

Record temperatures have worsened California’s ongoing drought and triggered dry lightning that started more than 700 fires, some in redwood rainforests and Joshua trees that do not normally burn. Michael Gerrard, director of Columbia Law School’s Sabin Center for Climate Change Law, referred to the onslaught of lightning strikes, due to what he believes is human impact on climate, as “Mother Nature injected with steroids.” ( here ).

While President Donald Trump blames poor forest management - mainly a failure to cull overgrown forests - for the increasing number and intensity of fires, the governors of California and Oregon - the states worst hit this season - say climate change is largely responsible.

Scientists, however, say that both factors are at work. As explained here , the U.S. West’s increasingly dry and overgrown forests have become large-scale tinderboxes over decades while wildfires have become more frequent, more intense, and more deadly. Meanwhile, climate change is amplifying historical weather patterns. Hotter temperatures in turn sap the air of humidity and dry out forest and brush on land, creating perfect conditions for wildfires ( here ).

The Reuters Fact Check team previously debunked misleading Facebook posts suggesting that wildfires are not exacerbated by climate change ( here and here ).

VERDICT

Partly false. NBC has reported on the effects of climate change on the wildfires in the U.S. West, but it has also reported on cases of arson that either caused, contributed to, or coincided with the wildfires. Experts say warmer temperatures caused by climate change have exacerbated the conditions that allow wildfires to blaze and spread.

