Fact check: Israeli PM did not pinpoint location of Beirut blast during 2018 U.N. speech

Social media users have claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pinpointed the exact location of this week’s huge Beirut blast when he addressed the United Nations in 2018. This is false.

The part of Beirut that Netanyahu pointed to during his speech was in a different area to the blast site.

The posts all reference a speech made by Netanyahu at the U.N. General Assembly in 2018 ( youtu.be/4xCBbPnE3oE?t=990 ), in which he used a map to point to three Beirut locations close to the international airport where he said there were missile sites belonging to the armed, Iranian-backed Shi’ite group Hezbollah.

The posts claim that the area indicated by Netanyahu was the exact location of the massive warehouse explosion that rocked Beirut port on Tuesday, killing at least 135 people ( here ).

This is not true. The areas that Netanyahu points to during his speech are around Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport, which is at least 5 miles (8 km) south of the blast site ( here ).

VERDICT

False. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not pinpoint the exact location of the Beirut blast during a U.N. speech in 2018.

