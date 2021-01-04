Fact check: New variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been proven to exist

Social media posts have made several false claims about a new variant of the coronavirus that has spread across Britain.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

The variant was found in England in mid-December and led to other countries imposing travel restrictions to the UK.

The posts show a photograph of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance and Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty at a press conference, and the following text:

“Questions for these lying clowns:

1. How do you know there’s a ‘new strain’ when you’ve never shown the ‘old strain’ to exist?”

2. How do you test for the ‘new strain’ when the ‘test’ doesn’t ‘test’ for the ‘old strain’?”

3. How can you say the vaccine will still ‘work’ with the ‘new strain’ when you say we must have a flu vaccine every year because the ‘strains’ keep changing?

Answers: we don’t; we can’t; we’re lying” (here , here , here).

CLAIM 1

“How do you know there’s a ‘new strain’ when you’ve never shown the ‘old strain’ to exist?”

The ‘strain’ the post is referring to is a new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, known as B.1.1.7 or VUI 202012/01.

This variant of the virus is not the first that has been discovered, nor is its existence unusual (here).

Unlike other variants, however, scientists say this one is notable because it has an unusually large number of genetic changes, and because it is thought to be up to 70% more transmissible (here) (here).

The variant was found during an investigation into an unexpected rise in COVID-19 cases in the South East of England (here).

The mutations have been tracked by the COVID-19 Genomics Consortium (COG-UK) (here), and information about different variants that have been found can be seen this document (here).

CLAIM 2

“How do you test for the ‘new strain’ when the ‘test’ doesn’t ‘test’ for the ‘old strain’?”

The variants have been identified because samples of the virus genome have been routinely sequenced, which means that scientists can monitor it for changes.

However, this is different to testing for the presence of the virus.

The tests used detect SARS-CoV-2 analyse samples using a method called polymerase chain reaction (PCR), which detects viral RNA (here).

It has been noted that one of the mutations in the new variant affects one of three genomic targets used by some PCR tests (here).

This means that in those tests, that target area, or “channel”, would come up negative.

“This has affected the ability of some tests to detect the virus,” said Robert Shorten, an expert in microbiology at the Association for Clinical Biochemistry & Laboratory Medicine (here).

However, because most PCR tests detect more than one gene target, there is a smaller chance of it causing a false negative result (here).

Other claims relating to the effectiveness of the PCR test have been covered by Reuters fact check (here) and (here).

CLAIM 3

“How can you say the vaccine will still ‘work’ with the ‘new strain’ when you say we must have a flu vaccine every year because the ‘strains’ keep changing?”

Flu vaccines need to be altered every year because different influenza viruses circulate every year (here).

The vaccine is designed to protect against the three or four influenza viruses that are thought to be most likely to circulate during that flu season

(here).

Scientists say there’s no evidence that the COVID-19 vaccines currently being deployed in the UK will not protect against the new variant (here).

This is because there does not seem to be large changes to the spike protein.

“AZD1222 (AstraZeneca’s vaccine candidate) contains the genetic material of the SARS-CoV-2 virus spike protein, and the changes to the genetic code seen in this new viral strain do not appear to change the structure of the spike protein", AstraZeneca, the developers of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in the UK, previously told Reuters (here).

Britain’s chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance has also said that COVID-19 vaccines appeared to be adequate in generating an immune response to the new variant.

VERDICT

False. The new variant of the virus, as well as many others, has been proven to exist. Scientists have continuously sequenced the genome of the virus, and its mutations. The tests for the virus could be affected by the mutation, but PCR tests detect more than one gene target, which lessens the chance of a false negative result. The flu vaccine changes every year because there are different flu viruses circulating each year. The new mutation of SARS-CoV-2 does not appear to have affected the spike protein enough to prevent the new COVID-19 vaccines working, scientists have said.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .