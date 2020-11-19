Fact check: New York Governor does have the authority to implement coronavirus restrictions

Following the announcement of new coronavirus restrictions in New York, social media users have been sharing a poster that claims New York Governor Andrew Cuomo does not have the authority to make laws restricting businesses. Under the 10th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and state constitutions and statutes, states and governors do have the authority to take action in response to a public health emergency and to implement quarantines and lockdowns.

The poster (here) says: “As Coronavirus cases (cases not deaths) rise in NY. Cuomo announced the following measures to help slow the spread. Starting Friday Nov 13th. DO NOT COMPLY. NY Governor Cuomo cannot make laws and does not have the authority to restrict businesses in this way. […] Cuomo’s Puppet Masters want to destroy our personal wealth […] SAY NO! BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!”

The post’s caption says: “Governor Cuomo has no authority to force gyms, bars, restaurants, etc to close at 10PM. He also has no authority to restrict the number of people gathered at a private residence. The USA is not a communist country. Do not comply!”

The poster links to a site called “The Healthy American” which claims that a governor has no authority to shut down private businesses, referring specifically to Governor Gavin Newsom of California (here , here).

On Nov. 2, a Superior Court Judge in California’s Sutter County issued an injunction barring Governor Newsom from taking executive action that “changes existing statutory law or makes new statutory law or legislative policy”, after finding that his executive order to enact precautions to reduce the spread of the virus during the election process violated the California Constitution because it created a new law (here , here). However, this case concerned the Governor of California, not the Governor of New York.

Due to an increase in coronavirus cases, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Nov. 11 announced a new round of restrictions, effective from 10 p.m. on Nov. 13. New restrictions stated bars, restaurants and gyms should close at 10 p.m. nightly and capped the number of people who could attend private parties to 10 (here , here).

Numerous other states have issued additional coronavirus restrictions (here , here).

On March 3 the New York Governor signed bill S7919 (here) that amends the executive law to clarify that “a disaster declaration” can be issued for a “disease outbreak” that causes “urgent or impending threat of widespread injury or loss of life”, and amends section 29-a of executive law (here) to allow the governor to “issue directives when a state disaster emergency is declared.”

As explained in more detail by Lawfare, a blog dedicated to the intersection of law and national security published by the Lawfare Institution in cooperation with the Brookings Institution think tank, the New York state laws grant state executives the authority to enforce coronavirus restrictions (here , here).

The 10th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution says: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” (here)

The Library of Congress’ Nov. 2020 report on federal, state and local government responses to COVID-19, says that under the 10th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution states can put coronavirus restrictions in place:

“Courts have interpreted the states’ reserved powers under the Tenth Amendment to include police powers, such as the authority to take action in response to a public health emergency […] Along with the powers listed in a state’s administrative procedures, individual governors have broad powers under their respective state constitutions or statutes to protect citizens during a disaster or emergency. One matter in particular over which governors have authority is implementing quarantines, or lockdowns, of their citizens.” (here)

The American Bar Association and the National Conference of State Legislatures concur that under the 10th Amendment states have the primary authority to control the spread of diseases within their states. (here , here)

In a previous Reuters fact check published in May 2020, debunking posts questioning governors authority in these matters (here), Jessica Bulman-Pozen, a professor at Columbia Law School’s Center for Constitutional Governance (here), told Reuters: “In these states where we’re seeing concerns about the executive branch, either the governor or the department of health’s orders, the legislature has previously authorized the executive branch to issue such orders.” She said governors have already received “broad grants of authority from the state legislature to respond to emergencies.”

Emergency health laws vary by state, as set out here . The New York public health law can be seen here .

The federal government has the power to put restrictions in place to respond to the spread of disease across national or state borders: under section 361 of the Public Health Service Act the Secretary of Health and Human Services (here) can make and enforce regulations to prevent the introduction, transmission or spread of communicable diseases from foreign countries to the United States or between states (here , here).

VERDICT

False. Under the 10th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and state constitutions and statutes, states and governors have the authority to take action in response to a public health emergency and to implement quarantines and lockdowns. The New York state legislature passed a bill in March allowing for coronavirus measures to be set by the Governor.

