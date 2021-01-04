Fact check: A New York printing company that burned down was not under investigation for making fake voting ballots

Claims that two buildings that were destroyed on Christmas Day were both holding evidence related to the 2020 U.S. presidential election are untrue. While a building was destroyed in a blast in Nashville on Christmas Day, and a printing company in New York state caught fire on Christmas Eve and later burned down, neither building held evidence related to the U.S. elections.

A Facebook post (here) shared more than a thousand times has falsely claimed: “In New York a printing press company, under investigation for printing and shipping fake voting ballots into Pennsylvania, burned to the ground Xmas morning.”

The building of City Blue Imaging (www.cityblueimaging.com/), a printing company in Rochester, New York, burnt down on Christmas morning after catching fire the night before ( here , here and here ).

However, there are no news reports available online that mention that the business was involved with an investigation related to the election, and Google searches for any mention of the company and an investigation into ballot fraud from the start of September to the date of the fire do not reveal even online rumors to that effect circulating before the fire broke out (here)

The company’s Facebook page has addressed rumors that have spread since the fire, saying: “To the misinformed people on @Twitter and @instagram #cityblueimaging does not print #ballots” (here). The company’s sales manager, John Mealey ( here , here ), also spoke about the rumor to local ABC affiliate WHAM-TV, saying: “It’s crazy, the amount of misinformation that you see.”

New York State Police Director of Public Information Beau Duffy told Reuters via email they were unaware of any state police investigations relating to the claims linking the paper company to ballots. The New York Attorney General’s office said they could not confirm nor deny any investigation. The City of Rochester government and police did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

The same Facebook post also said Dominion voting machines were being audited in the AT&T building that was destroyed by a bomb in Nashville. Similar claims have already been debunked by Reuters (here).

The post reads: “In Nashville 2 days ago an RV pulled up to a building and over a loud speaker announced to “clear the area”.....the RV then blew up taking half a building with it.....oh, minor detail - inside that building were the Dominion voting machines being audited.” While the post does not specify which building they believed the machines were held in, a Dominion Voting Systems spokesperson said by email that none of their machines were anywhere in the area of the explosion or were being audited in Nashville that day.

The location of the heavily damaged buildings seen in the photograph accompanying the post appear to show 170 to 176 2nd Avenue North in Nashville after the explosion. The row housed Simply the Best $10 Boutique at 176 (here), Ensemble boutique at 174 (www.ensemblenashville.com/) and the Pride & Glory Tattoo Parlor at 172 (www.prideandglorytattoo.com/), as well as apartments on the upper floors (here).

All of these businesses were reported to be damaged in the blast (here). There is no reason to suppose that it would be likely, or even possible, that these buildings, would be used to audit voting machines.

Previous claims had said the bomb had targeted the AT&T building and that Dominion Voting Systems machines were being audited there(here).

Spokespersons for both Dominion Voting Systems and AT&T told Reuters by email that claims that Dominion voting machines related to the election were held in the building were untrue. Both companies have also denied that AT&T held a contract to audit machines from Dominion Voting Systems (other Fact Checks on these claims can be seen here and here ).

False. There is no evidence that the New York printing company whose building burnt down on Christmas Day was under investigation for printing false ballots. Rumors about an investigation into the company do not even appear in web searches until after the fire.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .