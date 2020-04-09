False claim: Healthcare workers hold “Don’t let the Democrats kill you” and “Ask for hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and zinc!” signs

A photo shared widely on Facebook claims to show two healthcare workers holding signs that say “Don’t let the Democrats kill you” and “Ask for hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and zinc!” (here, here ). This image is photoshopped.

The original photograph shows healthcare workers from the UK’s National Health Service (NHS). A Twitter account called NHS Million tweeted the unedited photograph (here) on March 19 with the caption, “These NHS staff have stayed at work for you. Please stay at home for them. Please RT to remind others to as well. #StaySafeStayHome"

In the photo, the two healthcare workers hold identical signs reading: “I stayed at work for you. Please stay at home for me!”

Encouraging the public to observe social distancing guidelines, medical staff around the world have shared similar photos on social media over the past several weeks (here).

According to the guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of April 8, “Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are under investigation in clinical trials for pre-exposure or post-exposure prophylaxis of SARS-CoV-2 infection, and treatment of patients with mild, moderate, and severe COVID-19” (here).

Hydroxychloroquine is an antimalarial drug that has been recommended by President Donald Trump to treat the new coronavirus though it is still in testing phases. In an April 4 exclusive, Reuters reported that in mid-March, Trump personally pressed federal health officials to make malaria drugs available to treat the novel coronavirus, though they had been untested for COVID-19 (here).

Azithromycin, better known by the brand name Zithromax, is an antibiotic used to treat a variety of bacterial infections (here).

Zinc is a mineral that helps the immune system fight off invading viruses and bacteria, according to the National Institutes of Health (here).

VERDICT

False: This photograph is photoshopped. The original shows NHS workers in the UK holdings signs that read: “I stayed at work for you. Please stay at home for me!”

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact checking work here .