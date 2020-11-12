Fact check: Video allegedly showing collection of late mail-in ballots in Philadelphia does not prove voter fraud

A video circulating on social media claims to show that mail-in ballots in Philadelphia or its suburbs on Nov. 5 is evidence of voter fraud. Some users referring to the clip, which Reuters was unable to independently verify, say that because these mail-in ballots were collected after Election Day they are proof of election fraud. This is false. Pennsylvania accepted mail-in-ballots up to Nov. 6 if they were mailed by Election Day.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Posts with this video, which has been circulating since at least Nov. 5, are visible here , here , here , here .

The video was also shared by Mike Roman on Twitter at 7:11 p.m. ET on Nov. 5 here (archived here archive.vn/ZkGZr ), Election Day Operation Director for President Donald Trump ( here ). It had been viewed more than 200,000 times by the time this article was published.

While some users question the authenticity of the video and describe it as “staged” ( archive.vn/ByyQH , archive.vn/9PUpX , archive.vn/MhT1Z ) , others say it is evidence of election fraud. Some comments read “It’s remarkable that they are getting away will all of this ( archive.vn/Hzi2S )” and “Election #USAelection2020 #rigged Sad !” ( archive.vn/fn3yJ )

The 21-second-long nighttime video records a conversation between two men. The location and their faces are not recognizable due to a lack of lighting. Around the five-second mark, one man can be heard saying: “You don’t have any ballots by any chance, would you?” The man filming responds, “What, is USPS still taking ballots?” The other man responds, “Yeah, believe it or not. It’s gonna be a big lawsuit blah blah blah blah blah.”

Reuters could not find the source of the video nor independently determine its authenticity. Roman doesn’t provide a source in his tweet and no relevant results were brought up when reverse searching the footage.

Regardless of its authenticity, the claim that it shows evidence of voter fraud is false. In Pennsylvania, mail-in ballots could be accepted up to three days after Nov. 3, as long as they were mailed by Election Day ( here ).

Kevin Feeley, a spokesman for the Philadelphia City Commissioners ( www.philadelphiavotes.com/ ), confirmed to Reuters via email that “Late arriving mail-in ballots were accepted until Friday, November 6th if they were postmarked by November 3rd.”

While on Nov. 6 U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito ordered county election boards in Pennsylvania to separate mail-in ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day from other ballots ( here ), a group of Republican attorneys general urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Nov. 9 to challenge the lower court ruling that extended the deadline to receive mail-in ballots ( here ).

Feely confirmed to Reuters that as of Nov. 11, the late mail-in ballots in Philadelphia, which were “less than 1,000” in total, have still not been counted.

On Nov. 10, Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar announced that around 10,000 late mail-in ballots were received in the state of Pennsylvania ( here ). As of the publishing of this check, President-elect Joe Biden leads the race in Pennsylvania, with 53,139 votes more than Donald Trump, according to the data here by Edison Research.

Reuters has fact-checked other claims related to the vote in Philadelphia here , here , here , and here .

VERDICT

False. Late mail-in ballots could be accepted in Pennsylvania up until Nov. 6 if they were mailed by Election Day.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .