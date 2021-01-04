Fact check: Document shows number of suspected COVID-19 cases that were reported by clinicians, not total number of cases across England and Wales

Social media users have shared a document that appears to show that there were only 50 cases of COVID-19 across England and Wales in one week in December 2020.

The document, however, does not show the total number of confirmed cases, but the number of suspected cases that were reported by clinicians that week.

Posts shared online show a screenshot of a document from Public Health England (PHE) called the Notifications of Infectious Diseases (NOIDs) weekly report.

The original version of the document can be read (here).

The paper lists the number of times a suspected infectious disease was reported by a Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) in England and Wales for the week ending Dec. 20.

In this case, there were 50 suspected cases of COVID-19 reported that week.

PHE uses NOIDS to detect possible outbreaks of disease and epidemics as quickly as possible.

RMPs have a statutory duty to notify the ‘proper officer’ at their local council or local health protection team (HPT) of suspected cases of certain infectious diseases, including COVID-19 (here).

“NOIDS reports are simply one route for clinicians to report suspected cases of COVID-19, which may or may not be subsequently confirmed”, a PHE spokesperson told Reuters via email. “They do not in any way represent a total number of confirmed cases.”

Lab reports confirm or dismiss the primary diagnosis, and if found to be positive this result is recorded centrally.

The national total for positive test results is published on the government’s COVID-19 dashboard (here).

VERDICT

Missing context. The document is legitimate but shows the number of suspected COVID-19 cases reported by Registered Medical Practitioners in England and Wales – not the total number of confirmed cases across the two nations.

