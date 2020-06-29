Fact check: Debunked ‘nooses’ quote attributed to Hillary Clinton resurfaces

Users on social media are resharing an old debunked meme that alleges Hillary Clinton wrote in an expletive-laden email that “we’re all going to hang from nooses” if “that bastard wins”, referring to her 2016 presidential election opponent Donald Trump. There is no credible evidence supporting this claim.

The full claim in the posts reads: “If that fuckin bastard wins, we’re all going to hang from nooses! You better fix this shit! – Hillary Clinton, email to Donna Brazile, DNC Chair, October 17, 2016.”

According to Snopes ( here ), this claim is a slightly different iteration of another false quote contained in a “baseless” 2016 article, visible here .

The article, entitled “Temper! Temper! Hillary Goes On Rampage For Over An Hour- Throwing Glass at Staffer’s Head”, was posted on September 9, 2016 – two days after NBC’s “Commander-in-Chief” forum, in which host Matt Lauer interviewed candidates Clinton and Trump and was widely criticized for putting tough questions to her while going easy on him ( here and here ).

In a passage appearing to cite Politico, the article quotes Clinton as saying Trump would “have us swinging from nooses” if he won the election. However, the linked Politico piece contains no such quote.

The apparently fabricated quote has been debunked repeatedly by fact-checkers, for example here and here .

VERDICT

False. There is no evidence to suggest Hillary Clinton ever said this in an email.

