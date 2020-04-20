False claim: nurses who treated Boris Johnson not registered to work in the UK

A social media post shared nearly 500 times disputes the identities of the two nurses widely reported to have attended to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson while he was in hospital being treated for COVID-19 (here).

Both have received wide media coverage since Johnson singled them out for praise after being discharged (here).

The post claims that a search of the online registry of the Nursing & Midwifery Council (here) shows that neither Portuguese national Luis Pitarma or Jenny McGee from New Zealand are registered as medics for the NHS.

The suggestion that neither are registered to work in the UK is false.

Jenny McGee is listed as Jennifer McGee (South East London) on the Nursing & Midwifery Council search portal, having first been registered as an NHS nurse in 2010.

A search for Luis Pitarma on the same portal initially provided no results. But a spokesman for Guys and St Thomas’s Hospital confirmed to Reuters that he is registered under his full name of Luis Carlos Rodrigues de Oliveira Pitarma. This search shows Pitarma was registered as a nurse on June 20, 2014.

Neither of the two nurses have given media interviews, but McGee's parents spoke last week of their pride at their daughter's work at Guy's and St Thomas' Hospital in London where Johnson spent several days in intensive care (here).

Johnson, 55, was taken to Guys and St Thomas’ on April 5 after his COVID-19 symptoms worsened and he was moved into intensive care the following day, remaining there until April 9.

On being discharged on April 12, Johnson said in a video message, “the NHS saved my life, no question”. He named and thanked the nurses who had cared for him, especially ‘Jenny from New Zealand and Luis from Portugal’.

Pitarma received praise from Portuguese president Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa in a message on the presidential (here) while New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she sent McGee a message on Facebook to thank her for her work (here).

VERDICT

False: the nurses who treated Boris Johnson are fully registered to work in the UK by the Nursing & Midwifery Council.

