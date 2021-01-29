Fact check: Video about deaths in an Irish nursing home death following vaccinations is missing context

A video in which a political activist demands answers relating to reports of deaths in a Dublin nursing home has been viewed thousand of times.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

The video features Ben Gilroy, a former candidate for EU parliament elections, who addresses reports (here) that thirteen residents of a care home had died following a COVID-19 outbreak.

In the video (here), Gilroy asks: “How many of the residents in total were given the new vaccine medicine? How many staff in total were given the new vaccine medicine? And most importantly, has it been established whether the new vaccine medicine is responsible for these unfortunate deaths or not? (Timestamp 1.04).

Gilroy acknowledges that it was reported that COVID-19 cases had been reported in the care home when vaccinations began, however, many comments to the video speculated that receiving the vaccine had killed the residents.

The branch of the Health Service Executive (HSE) that runs the care home emailed Reuters to say that the vaccination clinic was held on Jan. 11 and that “almost 50% of residents” received a vaccination, while others “did not receive their vaccinations for a variety of reasons including having a Covid-19 positive result, awaiting Covid-19 test results, being medically unfit or unsuitable to receive a vaccine or not consenting to receive the vaccine.”

The HSE said that 14 residents of the home had died as of Jan. 25. Of these, 12 were confirmed cases of COVID-19. Three had received a first dose of the vaccine. The rest had not.

Later in the video, Gilroy calls on viewers to contact their local parliamentarians to demand “an immediate halt to this questionable vaccination medicine programme until a conclusive study can show us that the measures will be effective and will actually protect, not just the vulnerable, but every one of us.”

The HSE said that it is unknown whether the vaccine stops the spread of COVID-19 to others and emphasised its guidance that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is only effective 7 days after the second dose (here).

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has been shown to be safe and to protect recipients from COVID-19 in a trial involving tens of thousands of people (here).

Gilroy was not available for comment to Reuters.

VERDICT

Missing context. The speaker in the video questions whether the vaccine was responsible for deaths in a care home. However, 11 out of the 14 people who had died had not received a dose of the vaccine and there was an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in the facility. Vaccines aren’t immediately effective upon delivery, requiring a second dose for full efficacy, but the Pfizer/BioNTech has been shown to be safe and to protect people from getting sick with COVID-19.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .