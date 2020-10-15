Fact check: Article on Obama saying an impeached president can’t appoint judges is satire 

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Social media users have been sharing an article online about President Barack Obama, saying that an impeached president cannot appoint judges. The article is from a satire website, but some people are misinterpreting it as a news article reflecting actual facts.

While some users question the accuracy of the article, many do not appear to realize that the article is satire. Comments on Facebook posts of the article include: “When has Trump obeyed the law! Trump is not a law abiding citizen,” “I didn’t know that. How come no one has brought that up before? Is it too late to do anything about it? I am definitely looking for some answers,” and “President Obama is a constitutional lawyer. If anyone knows it’s illegal, it’s him!!”

The article was published on Obamawatcher.com, a subsidiary of the satire websites network America’s Last Line of Defense. Both websites explain in their “About us” sections that “Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real.” (See obamawatcher.com/sample-page/ and here )

The satire article explains that Obama said impeached presidents cannot appoint judges ( here ). It refers to article 11 section 5 of the constitution, which does not exist ( here )

Trump has already appointed Supreme Court justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, and almost 200 judges to federal courts ( here ).

False. Article claiming Obama says an impeached president can’t appoint judges is satire and doesn’t reflect any real events or remarks.

