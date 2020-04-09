False claim: Photograph shows former President Barack Obama as a Black Panther

Social media users have been sharing an image online that appears to show former President Barack Obama dressed in a Black Panther uniform holding a gun ( here , here ). This claim is false and the image is photoshopped.

Text accompanying the image reads: “THIS NEEDS TO GO VIRAL PATRIOTS!!!.It speaks volumes and was taken in 1998. Just 10 short years before becoming president. Pease (sic) share this photo of him holding a gun and dressed in a Black Panther uniform. COPY AND SHARE THIS!!! IT WILL BE PULLED DOWN SOON!!!! SO SHARE IT AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE!!!”

The Black Panther Party for Self-Defense, commonly referred to as the Black Panthers, was created in 1966 in Oakland, California with "an ideology of black nationalism, socialism, and armed self-defense.“ ( here ) One of the main goals of the organization was to challenge police brutality against African-Americans. This organization stopped operations in 1982 ( here ).

A separate group, the New Black Panther Party, was founded in 1989 in Dallas, Texas. The New Black Panther Party adopted a more radical approach than the 1960s Black Panther Party. Members of the original group have denounced the New Black Panther Party as racist, but their Chairman says his movement includes original Black Panthers. The Southern Poverty Law Center, a hate group watchdog, describes the New Black Panther Party as “a virulently racist and anti-Semitic organization whose leaders have encouraged violence against whites, Jews and law enforcement officers.” ( here ) It was called a hate group by the United States Commission on Civil Rights ( here ).

A reverse Google Image search of the photograph brings up many results, including a Daily Mail article from 2013 about Maruse Heath, head of the Philadelphia chapter of the New Black Panther Party, being arrested for illegal gun possession. One photograph shows Heath posing alongside another man, who is crouching and holding a gun. A cropped version of this photograph matches that in the social media posts apart from Obama’s face, making it clear the image in the claim was photoshopped. ( here )

The photograph includes uniforms, a flag, and the image of a black panther over the African continent, all of which are associated with the New Black Panther Party. It is unclear where the photograph was taken or who the crouching man is whose face was substituted by Obama’s.

VERDICT

False claim: This photograph was manipulated to include Obama’s face

