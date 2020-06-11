Fact check: Obama photographs with children altered or taken out of context

Social media users have been sharing a series of photographs online of former President Barack Obama. Users are implying that he is acting inappropriately in the photographs with minors. These photographs have either been altered or taken out of context.

President Obama hugging young girl

One photograph in the claim shows Obama with a young girl on his lap. While the photograph has not been altered, it is taken out of context to imply that his actions are inappropriate. One post claims, “that is not his fake daughter, also proven they was never his kids, on his lap” [sic].

This photograph was taken by the then official White House photographer Pete Souza in December 2015. Souza confirmed to Reuters that he took the photograph. The caption of the photograph reads: “The President snuggles with his niece Savita Ng after his sister, Maya Soetoro-Ng, and her family dropped by the Oval Office.” It is visible in this collection by the White House on Medium (see almost at the very end) medium.com/@ObamaWhiteHouse/behind-the-lens-2015-year-in-photographs-b5064a44df4a .

The photograph shows a moment with his niece, Savita Ng, the daughter of Obama’s half-sister, Maya Soetoro-Ng. It was published with other White House photographs by several news organizations ( here , here ).

President Obama and George Clooney

This photograph is one of the many that were taken by paparazzi while the Obama family visited George and Amal Clooney in Italy. While it is not possible to tell from the photograph in the claim, the boat cruising in Lake Como had many people in it, including former First Lady Michelle Obama and their daughters Sasha and Malia Obama. This visit was widely reported by many news organizations ( here , here , here ).

The photograph in the claim does not tell a clear story and implies Obama and Clooney were on a boat with a mysterious child in strange circumstances. It is unclear if the person in the photograph is Obama’s niece Savita again, but it is clear from other photographs and videos of the outing that the boat outing included many people ( here , here ). One video from the scene shows some of the guests stepping off the boat ( here ).

President Obama wearing Aleister Crowley t-shirt

This altered photograph has been circulating for several years. Snopes, which linked to the original, unaltered photograph ( here://usskirk.com/?p=28 ), reported in 2015 that this image had been originally posted as an April Fool's joke in 2012 ( here ). The original hoax can be seen here . The logo on Obama’s original t-shirt can also be seen underneath the “W” of the altered photograph.

VERDICT

Partly false. These are photographs of Obama with children but they have either been altered or taken out of context to falsely imply inappropriate behavior.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .