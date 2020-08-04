Fact check: “Muslims built the very fabric of our nation” not a direct Obama quote

Posts on social media make the claim that former U.S. President Barack Obama said that “Muslims built the very fabric of our nation.” The quote attributed to him, however, is partly inaccurate and lacks context.

The posts include text that reads, “Sad or delusional?” prompting some social media users to comment, “Both, I bet he never attended or finished school” and “He is very stupid in his belief.”

On July 28, 2014, Breitbart published an article with the headline “Obama: Muslims built ‘the very fabric of our nation’.” ( here ) Breitbart was referring to a July 27, 2014 statement by the President on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr, a holiday which marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan.

During his address, Obama said, “In the United States, Eid also reminds us of the many achievements and contributions of Muslim Americans to building the very fabric of our nation and strengthening the core of our democracy.” ( archive.vn/CChHn )

The President continued, “That is why we stand with people of all faiths, here at home and around the world, to protect and advance their rights to prosper, and we welcome their commitment to giving back to their communities.”

Obama’s comments specifically referred to Muslim Americans, not Muslims in general. His remarks also highlighted this community’s “achievements” and “contributions,” not necessarily a foundational role, as the phrasing of the quote on social media implies.

VERDICT

Partly false. “Muslims built the very fabric of our nation” is not a direct quote from President Obama.

