Fact check: Digitally altered image of Barack Obama

Social media users have shared a photograph appearing to show former U.S. President Barack Obama inappropriately touching a young girl. This claim is false and the image is digitally altered.

A recent example of the claim is viewable here The post was flagged multiple times as part of Facebook’s efforts to curb misinformation.

The photo’s low definition, blurred edges and over imposed text are all indicators this image has been manipulated.

Indeed, the harmfully edited picture comes from a Reuters photograph showing Obama and his two daughters, Sasha and Malia in 2007. The photograph, taken by Bryan Snyder and visible here shows the then-Senator on the campaign trail in New Hampshire. The image in the claims was clearly altered in a false and harmful way.

The original photograph’s caption reads: “Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Senator Barack Obama (D-IL) (top R) and his family, wife Michelle (rear), daughters Malia (L) and Sasha, look at Laylah the dog outside the Brick Store in Bath, New Hampshire May 28, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder.”

Other photographs showing the family’s outing on this day are visible here/SearchResult&VBID=2C0BXZSGCRNN88&SMLS=1&RW=1920&RH=969.

Altered. The claim that Obama was photographed inappropriately touching a young girl is false. The image in these posts has been digitally altered.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .