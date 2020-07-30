Fact check: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did not say private truck drivers were “destroying America”

Social media users are circulating a fictitious quote by U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) in which she purportedly said that private truck drivers were “destroying America.” The posts make the further claim that Ocasio-Cortez proposed for all trucks to be “government regulated” with drivers on “full-time camera”. This quote is untrue and originally stems from a satirical article.

The full text of the post credits Ocasio-Cortez with the following quote: “Private truck drivers are destroying America. They get like 4 miles to the gallon, they think they own the road and they throw bottles of pee out their windows so they can keep driving. It’s a barbaric industry. Trucks should all be government regulated and drivers should be on full-time camera until we can figure out how to automate our shipping and do away with them altogether.”

The posts show a cropped photo of Ocasio-Cortez alongside the quote, which originates from the satirical news site “Bustatroll.org” ( bustatroll.org/ ). The site is clearly marked as containing humorous and satirical content.

An archived version of the article from which this quote stems, entitled “Ocasio-Cortez Calls for Ban on Tractor-Trailers: ‘Trucks are Killing America’”, is visible archive.vn/hyHtX . The article’s tags include “AOC horror stories” and “Fan fiction”.

On social media, however, the fictitious quote attributed to Ocasio-Cortez is being taken seriously by some users. Comments posted in response include: “You don’t have a clue what you are talking about” and “Cortez, sit down and shut up.” ( here )

Last year, Ocasio-Cortez, along with U.S. Senator Edward Markey, unveiled legislation for the Green New Deal, the first formal attempt by lawmakers to define potential legislation to create government-led investments in clean energy and infrastructure to transition the U.S. economy away from fossil fuels ( here ).

The Green New Deal outline proposed by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, endorsed by Ocasio-Cortez during the 2020 presidential campaign, included provisions for the replacement of all diesel shipping trucks by “fast-charging and long-range electric trucks.” ( here )

VERDICT

False. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did not say private truck drivers were destroying America. This claim stems from a satirical article.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .