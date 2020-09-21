Fact check: 1995 Oklahoma City bombing not comparable to damage in unrest since George Floyd’s death

Facebook posts show two images of a man holding a piece of paper photoshopped to read “Timothy McVeigh attacked a federal building and was Federally executed” in one and “Antifa and BLM attack Federal buildings and Democrats cheer them on” in the other. Such posts draw a false equivalence between the 1995 truck bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City and the damage done during Black Lives Matter protests. Federally executed in 2001, McVeigh was responsible for the deaths of 168 people. Since the death of George Floyd in police custody on May 25, damage to federal buildings involving protesters has not been fatal.

DAMAGE TO FEDERAL BUILDINGS AMID CIVIL UNREST

Following Floyd’s death, protests against white supremacy and police brutality have converged with civil unrest, leaving federal properties damaged or destroyed in several U.S. cities. In Minneapolis, a federal government building incurred minor property damage, a U.S. Post Office was destroyed by fire, and another U.S. was severely damaged by fire in the first few days ( here ). There were no reported deaths.

On May 29, a federal officer named Patrick Underwood was shot and killed in Oakland, Calif., while guarding the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building. However, the two men charged in the killing were not supporters of Black Lives Matter or ANTIFA but rather the militant anti-government “boogaloo” movement ( here ).

In July, President Donald Trump sent federal officers to Portland, Oregon, to guard the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse, which had become a battleground for agitators and tactical units. ( here ).

Clashes between federal agents and demonstrators escalated ( here ).

On July 11, Portland police said ( here ) that a man had been arrested for assaulting a federal agent at the courthouse with a hammer. The same day, a U.S. Marshal severely injured a protester by firing an impact munition used for riot control at his head, according to local ABC News affiliate KATU ( here ). The following weekend, footage showing federal officers beating 53-year-old Navy veteran Christopher David with batons went viral ( here ).

By the end of the month, state troopers had taken over from federal agents guarding the courthouse ( here ).

Other federal buildings damaged amid civil unrest include two federal buildings in Los Angeles on July 25 ( here ) and a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office in Atlanta on the same day ( here ). There were no reported injuries in either of these cases.

The claim that Democrats are “cheering on” damage to federal buildings or other properties is false. As reported here by The Hill on Aug. 29, Democrats have sought to show support for the causes behind anti-racism protests while opposing violence.

In the days following Floyd’s death, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wrote on his blog, “Protesting such brutality is right and necessary. It’s an utterly American response. But burning down communities and needless destruction is not. Violence that endangers lives is not” ( here ). He again condemned violence, looting, and the destruction of property on June 2 in Philadelphia ( here ) and on July 28 in Wilmington ( here ).

Other Democratic leaders, such as former President Barack Obama, Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin, Oregon Governor Kate Brown, Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy, and Arizona Senator Dennis DeConcini, have echoed Biden’s sentiments ( here ).

1995 OKLAHOMA CITY BOMBING

The damage in 2020 is not comparable to McVeigh’s bombing. On the morning of April 19, 1995, McVeigh’s rental truck, loaded with a diesel-fuel-fertilizer bomb and parked outside the building, exploded. He killed 168 people, including 19 children, in the deadliest such act in U.S. history ( here ).

On June 2, 1997, a federal jury found McVeigh guilty on 11 counts of conspiracy and murder ( here ) and sentenced him to die 11 days later ( here ). He was executed by lethal injection on July 11, 2001 ( here ).

On Dec. 24, 1997, a federal jury found McVeigh’s codefendant Terry Nichols guilty on one count of conspiracy and eight counts of involuntary manslaughter ( here ). Nichols received a life sentence without parole on June 4, 1998 ( here ) and in the 2004 state trial, he was convicted of 161 counts of murder and received 161 consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole ( here ).

VERDICT

False comparison. Damage to federal properties amid Black Lives Matter protests and civil unrest is not equivalent to the 1995 Oklahoma bombing, for which Timothy McVeigh was executed. The bombing killed 168 people, including 19 children.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team.