Fact check: Video shows spoiled ballots, not discarded Trump votes

A video falsely claiming that President Trump ballots were found in a polling centre trash can in Oklahoma has been shared online.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

The clip was seemingly first posted on Instagram on Nov. 10 and has gained over 12,000 views. The caption describes the video as “proof of trashed ballots” (here) .

The post shows two men rifling through a rubbish bag they found after a wedding in a centre previously used as a voting station in the southern state of Oklahoma. The sack is full of torn ballots and the men point to numerous papers that show votes for President Trump.

It was later uploaded to Facebook and described as a “whistle blow video” (here) .

This is false: The clip shows spoiled ballots, not discarded Trump votes.

Oklahoma State Election Board debunked the video on Twitter, where it had been reposted by an account that is now suspended.

They wrote: “FACT CHECK: This video is from pct 469 / subpct 457 in Tulsa County. These are clearly "spoiled ballots" where the voter mistakenly marked more than one option in a race. Spoiled ballots are returned to the precinct clerk and destroyed, then the voter is issued a new ballot” (here) .

In a follow-up tweet, Oklahoma State Election Board provided screenshots of the video and circled where the ballots had been spoiled. They also included a consent form signed by voters before their spoiled votes were destroyed, alongside a link to the legislation behind the process (here and here) .

They added: “OK (Oklahoma) has checks and balances in place to detect & prevent voter fraud. OK election officials take allegations of fraud seriously & report credible allegations to the appropriate authorities for investigation. That video is NOT fraud”, referring to the discarded spoiled ballots (here) .

VERDICT

False. This video does not show a rubbish bag full of Trump votes, but rather spoiled ballots that were discarded with the voter’s consent before they were issued a new one.

