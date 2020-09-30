Fact check: Old grizzly bear hoax resurfaces  

Social media users have shared photographs and a story of a man who killed a large grizzly bear. The posts make several claims, some of which are false.

Examples can be seen here and here .

This story was clarified by Snopes in May 2002 (graphic warning, www.snopes.com/fact-check/bear-hunt/ ), the North American Bear Center explained the inaccuracies on its website from a reprinted article dating June 2003 ( here ), and the Associated Press wrote about the hoax in May 2003 ( here&slug=grizzly08m ). The U.S. Forest Service published a press release on its website addressing the hoax in Oct. 2002 ( here ).

THE HOAX

The post says the bear that was shot is the “largest grizzly bear ever recorded in the world” at over 1,600 lbs and standing at “12’ 6’ high at the shoulder, 14’ to the top of his head”. The post also says a U.S. Forest Service worker shot the bear with a “7mm Magnum semi-automatic Rifle” after it charged him and his hunting partner.

The post says the man emptied his rifle into the bear and shot it several times in the head while it was still alive.

The posts also say that the Fish and Wildlife Commission “established” that the bear had killed at least two humans in the 72 hours before it was shot, including a hiker who went missing two days prior. The posts say that the U.S. Forest Service found the hiker’s pistol near the remains of his body and that the body of the second alleged victim had not been found.

THE FACTS

An article by the Standard Times reprinted in the North American Bear Center here says Ted Winnen was a 22-year-old United States Air Force airman, not a forest service worker, when he shot a brown grizzly bear on Oct. 14, 2001 on Hinchenbrook Island in Alaska. Winnen shot the bear as it approached him and his hunting partner using a .338 Winchester Magnum, not a 7mm Magnum semi-automatic rifle.

The Standard Times (a Massachusetts newspaper part of South Coast Media Group www.southcoasttoday.com/ ), said the bear did not charge the pair. They spotted the bear, it disappeared into the underbrush at first and reappeared about 10 yards away. Winnen then shot it through the head and shot into the bear’s vital area to confirm it was dead. It was both deer and bear hunting season at the time.

Based on the 2002 USDA Forest Service report, the animal “measured 10-feet, 6-inches from nose to tail, and its front claws were three to four inches long. Based on the bear’s measurements, an Alaska master guide estimated the bear’s weight at 1,000 to 1,200 pounds.” ( here )

The service said the bear was not of record size and did not report on the bear having killed any humans prior to its death.

The Standard Times confirmed with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game at the time that the bear didn’t cause any human deaths ( here ). The service did not report on any bodies or details about “the hiker.”

A search for “Fish and Wildlife Commission” in Alaska shows no results – the posts likely refer to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game ( www.adfg.alaska.gov/ ).

VERDICT

Partly false. Multiple inaccuracies in the story of Ted Winnen shooting a large grizzly bear in Alaska in 2002.

