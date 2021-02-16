Fact check: ONS data does show increased deaths in 2020

A graph appearing to show that deaths in England and Wales remained at normal levels in 2020 has circulated online. However, the information is incorrect.

Posts that downplayed the severity of the death count during the pandemic were shared online throughout last year, with several using a table of figures to compare 2020 total deaths with previous years (here , here , here).

A particular image said to show all-cause mortality figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) between 1990 and 2020 circulated widely and appeared to show that deaths registered in England and Wales in 2020 were not significantly higher than previous years dating back to 1990 (here).

A Facebook page describing itself as an ‘independent news publisher’ included a reference to the table on Feb. 8, 2021 in a video viewed 21,000 times at the time of publication (here). The speaker in the video claimed he was sent the graph by a ‘retired GP’ (35:30) and said: “What I’m trying to say is if you look through the years from 1990 to 2020, there is no major change in the annual death statistics, and yet the government would have us believe we’re in a pandemic.” (36:10)

The graph was shared again on Facebook following the broadcast, with social media users writing captions such as: “ONS all-cause mortality (excess deaths) proving there is no pandemic here” (bit.ly/3a2RkEm).

While the table is mostly accurate in its depiction of ONS death figures between 1990 and 2019, the all-important entry for 2020 is not correct. The table states that 561,529 people died in 2020 according to ONS estimates.

Some Twitter users expressed confusion at the source of this number (here and here), and Reuters Fact Check was unable to find this figure in any official ONS documents.

The closest data available was the estimated total death occurrences published in week 49, which predicted a year-to-date total of 561,967 deaths by Dec. 4 (here, select scheduled update Dec. 22, 2020, estimated total deaths 2020). Other close figures were the 554,919 deaths registered by Nov. 27 (here, select scheduled update Dec. 15, 2020, weekly figures 2020) and the 567,222 total registered deaths by Dec. 4, (here, select scheduled update Dec. 22, 2020, weekly figures 2020).

However, real ONS data published on Feb. 5, 2021 showed that 608,002 deaths were recorded in 2020. This is higher than any other annual death figure in the chart with years going back to 1990. The ONS says that this figure is still provisional and will be finalised later in the year (here). Full details of annual death figures since 1838 are published by the ONS here .

Sarah Caul, Head of Mortality Analysis at the ONS, wrote in January 2021 that: “2020 was an unprecedented year in many ways, including the number of deaths; the overall number of deaths registered in 2020 was 75,925 higher than we would expect when looking at the five-year average between 2015 and 2019.” (here).

Reuters Fact Check has debunked repeated claims that 2020 death rates were normal here , here and here .

False. ONS data does not show that deaths in England and Wales remained at normal levels in 2020.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team.