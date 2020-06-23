Fact check: Oprah and Ellen DeGeneres are not wearing ankle monitors, post tied to conspiracy claims   

Social media users have been sharing images online allegedly showing Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres wearing ankle monitors to make the claim they are both under house arrest. This is false.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Examples can be seen here and here .

The claims seem to be in relation to the QAnon conspiracy theory that powerful celebrities are a part of a child sex trafficking ring ( here ).

The photograph of DeGeneres was taken from a clip of the Ellen Show, where she makes a video call to actress Courtney Cox ( here ). The photograph in the claim captures the moment at around the 3:05 minute mark. Her sweatpants are ruffled but there is no clear visual of an ankle monitor. Another recent video of DeGeneres clearly shows her ankles with no monitors ( youtu.be/fES_YdzwqxI?t=120 ).

The photograph of Winfrey was taken from a clip of her cooking spaghetti carbonara ( here ). Throughout the video, there is no clear visual of an ankle monitor. Another recent live video of Winfrey shows her bare ankles ( here ).

Any arrest of Winfrey or DeGeneres would have been widely reported by news organizations.

Winfrey has previously responded to conspiracy claims she was arrested in a tweet, published in March: “Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.” ( here )

VERDICT

False. These posts are inspired by baseless conspiracy claims. Videos of both women do not show them wearing ankle monitors.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact checking work here .