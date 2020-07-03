Fact check: Medical discharge document includes outdated CDC guidance on face masks

Users on social media are sharing the photo of a discharge document from a medical center to prove the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does not recommend the use of face masks amid COVID-19. The documentation is authentic but it includes outdated CDC instructions on the use of face coverings.

The extract of the document referring to the CDC, which also include a series of instructions to protect against the spread of COVID-19, reads: “Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask. CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers.”

The Beaumont Emergency Center clarified on Facebook here , that due to a late computer update, some patients received erroneous discharge instructions. It also confirmed it stands by the CDC recommendations to wear a mask to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“Wear a mask, whether testing negative or positive, to help reduce the potential exposure to the coronavirus,” the Beaumont Emergency Center added on Facebook.

On April 3, 2020, the CDC updated its previous advice and recommended people to wear cloth face coverings “in public settings when around people outside their household, especially when social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.”

VERDICT

Partly false. CDC does recommend the use of face coverings amid COVID-19; posts shows outdated discharge instructions from Beaumont Emergency Center.

