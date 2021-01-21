Fact check: Photo does not show Oval Office being fumigated after Trump’s departure

A photo allegedly showing a crew fumigating the White House’s Oval Office after the departure of former President Donald Trump has circulated online. However, the image was digitally altered and is from 2017.

The image was posted to Twitter on Jan. 20, 2021, the day of new President Joe Biden’s inauguration, with the caption: “This morning. I may have this framed.” ( here ) It was also shared on Facebook, with captions including “White House Staff Fumigate and Disinfect the Oval Office!” ( here ).

Other versions of the image appeared alongside a joke headline from the ‘Waterford Whispers News’ ( here ), a self-described ‘satirical newspaper’ ( here ). Indeed, the doctored image was first published by the outlet in May 2017 ( here ).

The image was created by laying this Alamy stock photo of government employees fumigating for mosquitos in Argentina ( bit.ly/2NkgB3P ) over a Shutterstock photo showing a replica Oval Office in the Clinton Presidential Center ( shutr.bz/35XWGyo ).

Fumigating is defined as “removing harmful insects, bacteria or disease using chemical gas or smoke” ( here ).

While this image is fake, cleaners were sent into the White House before the new president’s arrival. An ABC News Live report explained that while the building is normally cleaned during the transition period, $200,000 was spent on “increased White House janitorial and housekeeping work” before Biden’s inauguration ( here and here ). This additional spending was likely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

VERDICT

Altered. This image was digitally altered in 2017 and does not show the Oval Office being fumigated before Biden’s arrival. However, cleaners were sent into the White House during the transition period.

