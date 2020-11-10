Fact check: Video shows police collecting discarded Amazon packages, not thousands of Trump ballots

Social media users have claimed a video shows police finding thousands of ballots for U.S. President Donald Trump dumped in a field. This is not true; local police report that the footage actually shows discarded Amazon packages.

Examples of posts sharing the video, which has been viewed over 170,000 times on one tweet alone, can be seen (here) (here) .

In the video, police officers are seen carrying bags of papers out from a field by a road. Social media users have claimed, without presenting evidence, that the bags contained ‘thousands’ of Trump ballots.

The footage can be geolocated to being filmed near an Amazon facility in Hebron, Kentucky (tinyurl.com/y67lmfju) .

After being contacted by Reuters, Boone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed by email that the bags did not contain ballots.

“As seen in the video, our deputies responded after a report that a large amount of Amazon packages were located in the wooded area”, the Sheriff’s Office told Reuters.

“The packages appear to have been opened and then discarded. Representatives from Amazon confirmed that the packages belong to them.”

In a later statement, the police department said that in total five large bags were removed from the woods (here) .

The Sheriff’s Office said that deputies examined the contents of the bags and confirmed that they contained opened Amazon packages.

“Additionally, a representative from Amazon responded to the scene and confirmed that the recovered packages came from one of their local facilities.”

VERDICT

False. The video shows police collecting bags of discarded Amazon packages, not Trump ballots.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .