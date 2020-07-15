Fact check: Image of boy with gunshot wound is still frame from film

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

An image shared on Facebook purports to show a Palestinian boy at the moment he is killed by an Israeli soldier. The image is actually a still frame from a film.

Posts including the image (examples here , here and here) have seen hundreds of shares as of July 15. The image carries text that reads: “the unarmed Palestinian boy just after being shot by an Israeli Police giving his last and freezing look at his killer. Why doesn’t this picture become viral and shared by people on their Facebook wall? Why? Why? Why?”.

The image used in the post shows a still from the 2012 film Kingdom of Ants (here), or ,فيلم مملكه النمل (here), from Tunisian director Chawki Majri (here). The film depicts the Israeli-Palestine conflict and includes a scene where a young boy is shot. Instances of the image receiving shares on social media with a misleading caption date back to at least 2015 (here).

VERDICT

False. The image of a boy with a gunshot wound is taken from a film.