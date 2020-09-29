Fact check: Ignoring the pandemic does not mean it will ‘go away’ in two weeks

A Facebook post viewed by thousands of people has made several false claims to suggest the coronavirus pandemic would simply “go away” in a fortnight if all guidelines are ignored.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

The post (here), which has been shared more than a thousand times since being written last Monday, advocates for people to stop wearing masks and ignore social distancing to “be where Sweden are,” which, it adds, is in an “absolutely fine and normal” state.

The user wrote: “Do you realise, if you all stop wearing masks, ignore social distancing, and go out and get on with shit, this all goes away in about two weeks […] Ignore, ignore, ignore and we can be where Sweden are- who never fucking locked down at all and are absolutely fine and normal.”

Reuters has previously debunked the claim that the virus is a hoax (here ) that might simply disappear if people were no longer tested (here ). It is false to say that if the population ignored all social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines, the virus would no longer be present.

The post also suggests Sweden ignored the pandemic – and is now “absolutely fine and normal”. This is inaccurate. While it is true that Sweden did not adopt the stringent legal lockdown measures seen across the rest of the world, it still encouraged voluntary measures that many people followed. This included urging people to work from home if possible or to stay home if unwell, limiting social gatherings, and encouraging social distancing (here, here) .

The country of 10 million has experienced the fifth-highest death rate per capita across Europe, which is multiple times higher than its Nordic neighbours, Denmark and Norway – both of which enacted stricter restrictions (here) . Nearly half of Sweden’s COVID-19 deaths are believed to be in care homes (here), which were badly hit by the virus (here ) .

The economy, too, has not gone unscathed. While Sweden performed better than much of Europe in the second quarter (here, here), it still recorded its biggest drop in GDP in modern history. The drop was similar to those experienced by its neighbours that did impose lockdowns, such as Denmark (here).

David Oxley, a senior economist in charge of Nordic coverage at Capital Economies, noted that Finland, in fact, had fared even better with its economy.

He told Reuters: “In short, everything is not fine and normal! […] Sweden’s experience demonstrates the extent to which changes in people’s behaviour, such as social distancing, weighed on services activity. So while many restaurants and bars remained open throughout, many Swedes did not want to go to them for fear of catching the virus. Of course, any full assessment of Sweden’s economic approach must be evaluated alongside its public health performance too.”

At present, Sweden has fallen below cases in Norway and Denmark per capita for the first time in months (here) as wider Europe tackles what appears to be another surge in cases of the virus. Despite this, Sweden’s state epidemiologist Anders Tegnel has warned that it won’t be clear how successful his strategy has been until after analysis of the autumn months (here).

It comes after a government study revealed an extremely low level of immunity had been reached in Stockholm (here) during the spring peak. Herd immunity is generally thought to come into effect when 80% of a population has been exposed to an illness (here), but the Swedish study found just 7.3% of people living Stockholm had developed antibodies by the end of April.

VERDICT

False. Ignoring the pandemic and foregoing restrictions will not make the virus disappear. It is not correct to say Sweden has ignored COVID-19 and is “absolutely fine and normal” for doing so.

