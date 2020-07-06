Fact check: Video shows teens breaching lockdown in Waterford, Ireland - not Leicester, England

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Social media users have been sharing a video showing dozens of teenagers purportedly attending a house party in the English city of Leicester, which has seen a surge in coronavirus cases.

The post ( here ) falsely claims that the video was filmed in the Midlands city, where the government tightened lockdown rules on June 29 in response to the rise in cases ( here ).

The footage actually shows police breaking up a house party in Waterford in southeast Ireland in late June, according to local media ( here , here and here ).

The reports said the teenagers were breaching lockdown rules which were eased soon afterwards.

VERDICT

False. The video shows youngsters breaching lockdown rules in Ireland, and not in Leicester as claimed.

